3 bodies found in cargo vessel

File picture: A coast guard interceptor vessel and bigger patrol boat. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE St Vincent-registered cargo vessel MV Fair Chance has been re-floated with the police and coast guard boarding it through a gap minimize in its deck on Easter Monday and discovering three our bodies inside – 16 days after it first overturned in tough seas.

A press launch on Monday night, from the Coast Guard, mentioned that after the vessel capsized on April 2, with two crew members being rescued, the Coast Guard made efforts to tow it.

This was unsuccessful owing to its measurement and weight. At the time, 5 of the crew members had been unaccounted for.

The vessel slowly drifted into Venezuelan waters and after the Guardia Nacional gave permission, the Coast Guard and a industrial tug entered sovereign waters of that nation and towed the vessel again into Trinidad waters. It arrived in Chaguaramas on April 5, however later sank to the seabed.

Efforts had been made by the Coast Guard and industrial divers to get into the sunken vessel however this failed.

On April 7, whereas making an attempt to take away cargo and particles piece by piece, the physique of 1 individual was discovered and retrieved from the vessel.

A industrial salvage firm was contracted to help in reducing a gap within the deck of the vessel to entry its contents. A gap was minimize into the deck however neither Coast Guard divers nor industrial divers may enter the boat.

The salvage firm then re-floated the vessel, an train which was accomplished on Easter Sunday. On Monday, members of the Coast Guard accompanied by law enforcement officials, entered the vessel and located three our bodies which had been eliminated to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

The launch mentioned one individual nonetheless stays unaccounted for and the Coast Guard mentioned searches for this particular person will proceed at sea. Once correct identification is made, autopsies will likely be carried out so as to confirm explanation for demise.