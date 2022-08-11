3 dead after home explodes in Indiana, officials say; cause under investigation

Three persons are lifeless after a home exploded Wednesday in southern Indiana, officers mentioned.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene in Evansville, after the blast occurred Wednesday afternoon on the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue, officers mentioned.

So far three deaths have been reported to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office on account of the explosion, chief deputy coroner David Anson mentioned in an announcement. The victims’ names might be launched pending household notification, he mentioned.

The residence the place the explosion occurred was destroyed and 39 different constructions had been “damaged severely or suffered minor damage,” Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly informed reporters Wednesday night. The Knight Township Trustee’s Office was among the many buildings broken and might be closed for the foreseeable future, officers mentioned.

According to Evansville’s constructing division, 11 of the 39 houses broken within the explosion are uninhabitable, Connelly mentioned.

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Evansville, Indiana, on Aug. 10, 2022. Tanner Edwards

Some 60 firefighters had been on the scene aiding, Connelly mentioned.

A 100-foot radius across the blast shouldn’t be searchable and a few buildings are usually not protected to enter, Connelly mentioned, noting that there might be different victims.

The reason behind the explosion is underneath investigation.

CenterPoint Energy arrived following the blast and “made the scene safe,” Connelly mentioned. “There was no detection of gas and they’re restoring service now.”

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was on-site surveilling the harm.

“There’s a big investigation and cleanup effort underway,” Winnecke informed ABC Evansville affiliate WEHT.

An off-duty Evansville police officer reported the explosion, the mayor mentioned.

The block the place the incident occurred “will be shut down for the foreseeable future,” the Evansville Police Department said.

“As more information becomes available, the respective agencies investigating will be able to provide more information,” the division mentioned.

This is a growing story. Please examine again for updates.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.