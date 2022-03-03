3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida

Troopers say a minimum of three folks had been killed Thursday in crashes on Interstate 95 in Florida the place a mix of fog and smoke made visibility very low

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Three folks had been killed in a sequence of crashes involving 17 automobiles early Thursday alongside a stretch of Interstate 95 in Florida the place visibility was very low attributable to fog mixed with smoke from prescribed burns of vegetation, officers stated.

The crashes started round 1:30 a.m. south of Daytona Beach, in keeping with Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Kim Montes. She stated there have been 4 separate crashes involving 11 automobiles on the northbound facet and one crash involving six automobiles heading southbound.

A visitors digital camera captured a tractor trailer consumed by flames and explosions that despatched flames and smoke capturing skyward. Other video from the scene confirmed a automotive crushed beneath the entrance of a tractor trailer.

Interstate 95 is the first north-south freeway artery alongside the U.S. East Coast, working from South Florida to Maine.

“Fog and smoke were in the area at the time,” Montes instructed The Associated Press. The smoke was lingering from prescribed burns within the space, and the National Weather Service had warned on Twitter of very low visibility, issuing a dense fog advisory for coastal Volusia County close to Edgewater.

For drivers touring alongside the interstate at freeway speeds, such circumstances will be disorienting.

“It’s totally fine and then you run into a wall of that smog. You get an incredibly sharp drop in visibility,” WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields stated.

Two of the lifeless had been touring south, whereas the opposite individual died in a northbound crash, Montes stated. A baby who was airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children was in steady situation, and a number of folks had been taken to a Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

The freeway remained closed at 7 a.m. Thursday for an 18-mile (29-kilometer) stretch, and motorists had been being rerouted to U.S. 1.

Northbound lanes of the interstate had been broken because of the crashes and hearth. Once the particles is cleared, three northbound lanes will have to be re-paved earlier than they are often reopened, Montes stated in an e mail.

Prescribed burns by non-public landowners and authorities companies commonly happen in Florida to remove potential gas for uncontrolled wildfires and to advertise new plant development for wildlife, in keeping with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.