3 family members dead, 8 people injured after car hit truck in Durban | News24

An accident in Durban involving an SUV and a truck has claimed the lives of three relations and left eight others injured.

The deadly incident passed off on Friday after 20:00 on the northbound freeway earlier than the Spaghetti Junction.

Medics from ALS Paramedics Medical Services and Life Response rushed to the scene.

It was believed that the SUV had been transporting members of a household.

The driver allegedly misplaced management, and the automobile collided with the rear of the truck.

A male and two females have been trapped within the SUV.

They died on the scene.

The eThekwini hearth division used the Jaws of Life and different hydraulic instruments to free their our bodies from the wreckage.

Eight others, together with two infants, sustained accidents starting from average to vital.

They have been stabilised on the scene earlier than being transported to a close-by hospital.

The matter has been handed to the police.

