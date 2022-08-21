3 firefighters injured as blaze spreads to multiple homes on Staten Island

NEW YORK — Several firefighters had been injured whereas battling a blaze that unfold to a number of houses on Staten Island on Saturday.

The FDNY says it began round 10 p.m. on Pitney Avenue in Pleasant Plains.

The fireplace began at one dwelling and unfold to 2 others. Citizen app video reveals thick smoke and flames.

Three firefighters had been injured and brought to native hospitals. The extent of their accidents is unknown.

The FDNY says about 15 individuals have been displaced from the three houses. The Red Cross is helping.

The fireplace was beneath management round 11:30 p.m.