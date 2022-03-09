3 Found Dead In Coal Mine Mishap In Telangana’s Singareni Collieries

Seven individuals obtained trapped underneath the particles however 4 had been rescued from the mine. (Representational)

Hyderabad:

Three individuals, who had been trapped following an accident in a mine of the state-run Singareni Collieries in Peddapalli district of Telangana, had been discovered useless, the organisation stated on Wednesday.

The our bodies of three individuals — two officers and one outsourced employee — had been recovered underneath the particles contained in the mine late on Tuesday night time, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) sources stated.

The rescue groups had been manually eradicating the particles, after launching the rescue operations on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 2 pm on Monday when a portion of the roof/facet wall of the mine collapsed throughout supporting work at Adriyala Longwall Project mine challenge.

Seven individuals obtained trapped underneath the particles and subsequently 4 of them, together with an overman, an operator, and a miner, had been rescued in the course of the rescue operations.

