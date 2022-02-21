3 Hospitalized After Spencer Freight Train Crash

Americas

SPENCER, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Railroad upkeep tools crashed right into a freight prepare early Sunday, sending three employees to the hospital, officers stated.

Workers have been reported to be trapped after the crash close to the Gauthier Road on a rail line owned by CSX in Spencer.

Three folks have been transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, firefighters stated. Their accidents weren’t believed to be life-threatening, firefighters stated.

The crash involving a stationary CSX freight prepare occurred at about 1:30 a.m.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)





