3 Hospitalized After Spencer Freight Train Crash

SPENCER, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Railroad upkeep tools crashed right into a freight prepare early Sunday, sending three employees to the hospital, officers stated.

Workers have been reported to be trapped after the crash close to the Gauthier Road on a rail line owned by CSX in Spencer.

Train vs prepare collision on the CSX fundamental line by Gauthier Rd. W entrapment. Total of three victims transported to UMASS with non life threatening accidents. pic.twitter.com/O3IIE8WQps — Spencer Fire (@SpencerFire1) February 20, 2022

Three folks have been transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, firefighters stated. Their accidents weren’t believed to be life-threatening, firefighters stated.

The crash involving a stationary CSX freight prepare occurred at about 1:30 a.m.

