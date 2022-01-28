3 Houston police officers shot, suspect on the run

Authorities in Houston are looking for the suspect who shot three Houston law enforcement officials and fled in a white Mercedes Thursday afternoon.

Houston police tweeted that the officers are all in secure situation. They are being handled at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stated in an announcement he was on en path to the hospital to go to the officers.

This is the second incident this week wherein a regulation enforcement officer was shot in Houston. Cpl. Charles Galloway of Harris County Constable Precinct 5 was shot and killed on Sunday when the deputy pulled over a automobile in southwest Houston.

Oscar Rosales, 51, who was arrested on Wednesday after fleeing to Mexico, has been charged with capital homicide in that taking pictures.

This is a growing story. Please examine again for updates.