3 IAS Officers Sentenced To 1-Month Jail For Contempt Of Court In Andhra

Amaravati:

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday sentenced three IAS officers, together with a Special Chief Secretary, to a jail time period of 1 month and in addition ordered them to pay a positive of Rs 2,000 every holding them responsible of contempt of court docket.

Justice B Devanand handed the order towards Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, the then Special Commissioner of Agriculture H Arun Kumar and the then District Collector of Kurnool G Veerapandian for “having violated the orders of the court” and didn’t implement its orders inside a specified time.

The decide had in October 2019 directed the federal government authorities to think about the candidature of a petitioner to the put up of Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-2) and cross an acceptable order inside two weeks.

The petitioner filed a contempt case towards the officers involved for having didn’t implement the High Court order.

It was solely after the contempt petition was filed in November 2020 that the federal government authorities declared (in December 2020) the petitioner as “ineligible to be considered for the post of Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-2).

Referring to the submissions made by the respondents in the contempt case, the judge remarked that they “disobeyed the orders handed by this Court on October 22, 2019”.

The officials failed to implement the court order in true spirit, he noted.

When the lawyer for the respondents asked the court to refrain from imposing any punishment on senior officers of the government, Justice Devanand noted, “I need to categorical my incapacity to disagree”.

“It is incumbent upon the respondents, extra significantly those that are holding senior positions in authorities, to make sure the orders of this court docket are complied with promptitude and inside the time stipulated for its compliance,” the decide noticed.

He identified that the officers made no efforts to hunt extension of time to adjust to the orders. As such, holding them responsible of contempt, the decide imposed the punishment.

However, upon the request of Arun Kumar and Veerapandian, the decide suspended the sentence for six weeks.

Justice Devanand directed Poonam Malakondaiah to give up earlier than the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court on or earlier than May 13.