3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University introduced Sunday that three college students died in a single-vehicle accident.

A launch from the college’s athletics division stated 5 folks had been within the car when it crashed, together with a number of gamers. Police had been working to establish the three who died.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse stated the crash occurred round 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana. The car left the roadway and hit a tree. It was on fireplace when deputies arrived.

Two passengers had been capable of be free of the car and had been being handled for critical accidents, Plasse stated. The driver and two different passengers had been pronounced lifeless on the scene.

University President Deborah J. Curtis known as the crash “a terrible tragedy.”

Riley is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the college’s Terre Haute campus.