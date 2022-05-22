3 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Tree In Goa

Goa: The fourth occupant of the automobile sustained main accidents. (Representational)

Mapusa (Goa):

Three youths died in a automobile accident in Mapusa in North Goa on early Sunday morning.

The incident passed off at Kucheli in Mapusa round 4 am on Sunday when the automobile rammed a roadside tree.

According to Paresh Naik, police inspector Mapusa north goa, three youths from Belgaum recognized as Nayar Angolkar (28), Rohan Gadag (26) and Sunny Anvekar (31) died on the spot.

The fourth occupant of the automobile Vishal Karekar (27) sustained main accidents. He was shifted to Goa Medical College.

Further particulars are awaited.