3 killed, 1 injured in shooting on election day in southern Philippine

Three individuals had been killed and one injured in a strafing incident

close to a polling heart in Maguindanao province within the southern

Philippines on Monday morning, the navy stated, Trend studies citing

Xinhua.

The navy stated the attackers on board two vans opened fireplace at

the peacekeepers aiding the voting course of in Buluan city round

7:25 a.m. native time (2325 GMT).

According to the navy, the victims had been supporters of a

native politician operating for mayor within the city.

The Commission on Elections additionally reported one other strafing

incident on Monday morning in Sumisip city in Basilan province in

the southern Philippines. The ballot physique stated there have been no

casualties within the assault.

Earlier Monday, police reported at the very least eight individuals had been

injured in grenade explosions in Maguindanao province on Sunday

night time, on the eve of the voting.

Police stated the explosions hit Datu Unsay city, and one other one

hit close by Shariff Aguak city.

No group has claimed accountability for the explosions. Police

are wanting into the assaults within the areas tagged as “hot spots.”

Authorities stated the eruption of violence in these areas didn’t

disrupt the voting course of.

Over 65.7 million Filipinos will vote on Monday to elect a brand new

president, a brand new vice chairman, 12 senators, greater than 300 members

of the House of Representatives, and over 17,000 native

officers.