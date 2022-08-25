3 Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In West Bengal

3 folks have been killed after a bus collided with a truck on Thursday in West Bengal. (Representational)

Howrah:

Three folks have been killed and several other others have been injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in West Bengal’s Howrah district late on Thursday night, police stated.

The accident happened when one of many tyres of the bus burst close to Dhulorbadh space in Panchla.

“The bus driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a truck coming from the opposite direction. The front portion of the overcrowded bus was completely damaged in the accident. Three people died on the spot, and more than 20 others were injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital,” a police officer stated.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the dying of the three folks and introduced monetary help of Rs 2 lakh every to the households of the vicitms.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Panchla, Howrah which led to the death of 3 people and 21 injured. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” she tweeted.

“GoWB will provide Rs 2 lakh to the families of the victims and are extending all assistance possible to those injured,” she added.

Deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Panchla, Howrah which led to the dying of three folks and 21 injured. I pray for the speedy restoration of these injured and provide my deepest condolences to the bereaved households. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 24, 2022

