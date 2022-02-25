Sports
3-member committee to investigate threats & intimidation from senior journalist to Wriddhiman Saha | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The BCCI has fashioned a three-member committee to probe the alleged risk by a senior journalist to Wriddhiman Saha for not agreeing to offer an interview.
While Saha had initially refused to call the journalist in a collection of tweets on February 23, it’s understood that now he is able to reveal the id of the journalist and has given his consent to probe.
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has today constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter of Wriddhiman Saha receiving threats and intimidation from a senior journalist,” BCCi mentioned in a launch.
“The three member committee comprises of BCCI Vice-President Mr Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Treasurer Mr Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Apex Council Member Mr Prabhtej Singh Bhatia. The committee will start the proceedings as early as next week.”
BCCI said {that a} “centrally contracted cricketer was allegedly threatened by a senior journalist for not responding to his messages asking for an interview”.
Taking cognizance of the matter, the BCCI acquired in contact with Saha and determined to represent a three-member committee to analyze the matter.
The WhatsApp messages despatched by the journalist had a threatening tone, “You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this.”
Saha, who has performed 40 Tests, has already been advised by Indian crew administration that he will not play for India once more.
