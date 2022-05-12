3 men sentenced to 30-years’ imprisonment after damaging essential infrastructure | News24

The Bethulie Regional Court has sentenced three males to 30 years’ imprisonment every.

Patrick Chirambandare, 34, Washington Khoza, 32, and Cliff Hove, 28, have been sentenced to fifteen years every for tampering with a Vodacom tower close to Springfontein and an extra 15 years for stealing 12 Narada batteries valued at R78 000 belonging to Vodacom.

On 9 June 2021, police responded to a break-in at two cellphone towers near the N1.

“The police, together with private security, found the accused at the scene and recovered batteries, and seized a white Toyota bakkie that was used in the commission of the crime.

“They have been arrested, and the case was handed to the Provincial Organised Crime [Unit] for investigations,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the NPA, prosecutor Leon Ehlers requested the court to impose harsh punishment on the accused because damage to infrastructure seriously impacted South Africans.

“The NPA has categorized harm to infrastructure as one of many precedence crimes due to the prevalence of those crimes within the province, and so they have a critical affect on the lives of South Africans, and for that, we name upon the court docket to impose harsh punishment on the accused.

“They failed to show any remorse because they denied being involved in the crime, and chances of rehabilitation are very slim. The imposition of harsh punishment on the accused will send a message to like-minded people that the courts will not tolerate their criminal actions,” Ehlers mentioned.

