3 more suspects arrested for murder of Randburg pensioner found buried in his backyard | News24

Three extra suspects have been arrested in reference to the homicide of 78-year-old Peter Dohibal.

Three extra folks have been arrested for the homicide of a 78-year-old man who was buried in his yard.

James Gift Sakara, 26, Wanda Yona Banda, 28, and Andrew Collins Nkwapatila, 28, have been arrested on 1 May.

All seven accused will probably be again in courtroom on 16 May for a bail utility.

Three extra folks have been arrested in reference to the homicide of a 78-year-old man whose physique was found buried in his Joburg yard – bringing to seven the variety of folks implicated within the crime.

James Gift Sakara, 26; Wanda Yona Banda, 28; and Andrew Collins Nkwapatila, 28, all from Malawi, have been arrested on 1 May. Two have been arrested in Diepsloot and one in Daveyton.

They appeared on the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday alongside Micheal Chimangweni, 25; Amos Tembo, 28; Ronald Chikwoza, 42; and Juliana Chimamgani, 38, who have been the primary arrested in reference to the homicide of Peter Dohibal, 78, whose physique was found buried in his yard in Cresta, Randburg two weeks in the past.

The seven accused face prices of homicide, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice, possession of a suspected stolen motorized vehicle and fraud.

READ | Gardener, domestic worker and 2 others appear in court for allegedly killing elderly Gauteng man

Chikwoza and Chimamgani are married and had labored for Dohibal as a gardener and home employee.

While News24 was capable of set up that Chimangweni, Tembo, Chikwoza, Chimamgani rented the identical property in Randburg, it was not but recognized how they have been linked to Sakara, Banda and Nkwapatila.

With little to no interplay with one another, the accused confronted the Justice of the Peace.

During the courtroom proceedings, Justice of the Peace Hleziphi Mkhasibe stated the suspects would stay in custody.

READ | Gardener ‘exonerates’ wife, two suspects in murder of elderly Gauteng man buried in his garden

“The suspects will return to court on 16 May for their bail investigation and a translator will be present for them,” stated Mkhasibe.

News24 had requested police for touch upon the latest developments within the case, and will probably be added as soon as obtained.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.