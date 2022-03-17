3 people charged in fatal shooting of Oakland news crew’s security guard

Three folks have been charged in reference to the November taking pictures loss of life of Kevin Nishita, a retired police officer who was working as a safety guard for a TV information crew in Oakland, authorities mentioned Wednesday.

Two of the suspects have been in custody, and investigators have been working to seek out the third, in line with the Oakland Police Department.

They have been charged with homicide and their identities might be made public Thursday afternoon, mentioned Paul Chambers, a police spokesman.

Nishita was shot at 12:19 p.m. Nov. 24 within the 300 block of 14th Street in downtown Oakland during an attempted armed robbery on a KRON-TV information crew that was protecting smash-and-grab theft, authorities mentioned.

He was taken to a hospital, the place he died three days later, police mentioned.

Nishita was an armed guard for Star Protection Agency and offered safety for tv information crews within the area, who are sometimes focused by robbers for his or her gear.

He was a police officer for the cities of Hayward, San Jose and Colma earlier than retiring in 2018.

“We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita. Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues,” KRON-TV’s vice chairman and normal supervisor, Jim Rose, mentioned in a Nov. 27 assertion.

Further details about the investigation is anticipated throughout a Thursday afternoon information convention by Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.