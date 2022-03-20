3 People Report Being Hit In Pellet Gun Shootings In Concord

CONCORD (CBS) — A day after two people in Concord stated they had been hit by pellets, native police now say a 3rd particular person was struck.

The Concord Police Department believes it could be a part of a social media problem.

READ MORE: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Returns To Boston, Meets With New England’s Top Business Leaders

A girl informed officers Saturday that three male teenagers, all described as white, drove in direction of her in a dark-colored SUV when she was placing her child in her automotive.

As the automotive drove previous her, she was hit with what’s believed to be a pellet. The child was not hit, however she informed police the pellet induced her “pain and redness.” She stated this occurred round 3:00 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Killed By Marblehead Crash Identified As James Galante

Concord Police say it could be associated to a TikTook pattern referred to as the “Orbeez Challenge” the place small round water pellets are shot from air-powered weapons. Several arrests have been made throughout the nation in relation to this pattern, police stated.

Chief Joseph O’Connor is asking anybody with details about the pellet incidents to return ahead.

MORE NEWS: 20-Year-Old Charged With Child Endangerment After Police Chase In New Hampshire

“We believe that others may know the males involved and we ask witnesses or anyone with information to come forward,” O’Connor stated. “We also encourage those involved to accept responsibility for their actions and contact our department.”