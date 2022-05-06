3 people were killed in a stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

toggle caption Maya Alleruzzo/AP

JERUSALEM — A pair of Palestinian attackers went on a stabbing rampage in a city close to Tel Aviv on Thursday night time, killing at the very least three individuals and wounding 4 others earlier than fleeing in a car, Israeli authorities stated.

Police launched an enormous seek for the assailants, organising roadblocks and dispatching a helicopter. The stabbing, approaching Israel’s Independence Day, was the newest in a string of deadly attacks in Israeli cities in latest weeks.

“We will get our hands on the terrorists and their supportive environment, and they will pay the price,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated after huddling with senior safety officers late Thursday.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared just lately, with the assaults in Israel, army operations within the occupied West Bank and violence at Jerusalem’s most delicate holy web site. The web site, dwelling to the Al Aqsa Mosque, was the scene of recent unrest earlier Thursday.

Alon Rizkan, a medic with Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service, described a “very difficult call” when he arrived on the scene in Elad, an ultra-Orthodox city close to Tel Aviv. He stated he recognized three useless individuals at varied areas. At least 4 others had been wounded, one critically, officers stated.

Israeli media quoted police as saying there have been two assailants, and simply earlier than midnight, police stated they had been nonetheless looking for the attackers. They known as on the general public to keep away from the realm, and urged individuals to report suspicious autos or individuals to them.

Israel marked its Independence Day on Thursday, a festive nationwide vacation during which individuals sometimes maintain barbecues and attend air exhibits.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered a closure on the West Bank, imposed forward of the vacation and stopping Palestinians from coming into Israel, to stay in impact till Sunday.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price stated the assault seemed to be “the latest in what has been a string of despicable terrorist attacks that have rocked Israel.”

“Our commitment to our Israeli partners, to Israel’s security, that is ironclad,” he added.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose authorities administers autonomous zones within the Israeli-occupied West Bank, condemned the assault.

“The killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians leads only to more deterioration at a time when all of us try to achieve stability and prevent escalation,” the official Wafa information company quoted him as saying.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which guidelines the Gaza Strip, praised the assault and linked it to violence on the Jerusalem holy web site.

“The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque can’t go unpunished,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stated. “The heroic operation in Tel Aviv is a practical translation of what the resistance had warned against.”

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is the third holiest web site in Islam and is constructed on a hilltop that’s the holiest web site for Jews, who confer with it because the Temple Mount. It lies on the emotional coronary heart of the battle, and Palestinians and Israeli police have clashed there repeatedly in latest weeks.

Early Thursday, Israeli police entered the site to clear away Palestinian protesters, after Jewish visits that had been paused for the Muslim holidays resumed.

As the visits resumed, dozens of Palestinians gathered, chanting “God is greatest.” Scuffles broke out when the police went to arrest one in every of them. Police fired rubber-coated bullets on the sprawling esplanade as some Palestinians sheltered contained in the mosque itself. The police might later be seen simply inside an entrance to the barricaded mosque.

The police stated they responded to dozens of people that had been shouting incitement and throwing stones, and that one police officer was frivolously injured. The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service stated two Palestinians had been taken to a hospital after being struck with batons.

Unlike in earlier confrontations, Palestinian witnesses stated there was no rock-throwing initially. Some of those that sheltered contained in the mosque started throwing stones and different objects when police entered the constructing. The witnesses spoke on situation of anonymity due to safety considerations.

Under casual preparations often called the established order, Jews are allowed to go to the location however not pray there. In latest years, they’ve visited in ever-increasing numbers with police escorts and plenty of have discreetly prayed, angering the Palestinians in addition to neighboring Jordan, which is the custodian of the location. The Palestinians have lengthy feared that Israel plans to ultimately take over the location or partition it.

Israel says it’s dedicated to sustaining the established order, and accuses Hamas of inciting the latest violence.

It has been a few of the worst bloodshed in years. At least 18 Israelis have died in 5 assaults — together with a stabbing rampage in southern Israel, two different shootings within the Tel Aviv space and a taking pictures final weekend in a West Bank settlement. Nearly 30 Palestinians have died in violence — most of whom had carried out assaults or had been concerned in confrontations with Israeli forces within the West Bank. But an unarmed lady and a lawyer who seems to have been inadvertently shot had been additionally killed.

Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day struggle a 12 months in the past, fueled largely by comparable unrest in Jerusalem.