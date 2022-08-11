3 Soldiers Killed In Action In J&K Army Camp Attack, 2 Terrorists Shot Dead

“Some terrorists tried to cross the fence of the army camp at Pargal. The sentry challenged them and an exchange of fire took place,” Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh stated.

More forces have been despatched to the military camp to safe the world, Mr Singh stated.

Rajouri district and different elements of the Jammu area have largely been free from terrorism, however during the last six months there have been a collection of terror incidents.

The police stated the Lashkar-e-Taiba, or LeT, terror group is behind in the present day’s assault.

The assault additionally comes only a day after the police averted a serious tragedy by recovering 25 kg improvised explosive gadget in Pulwama district of the Union Territory.

This was the primary main terrorist assault on a military facility in Jammu and Kashmir since February 2018, when terrorists attacked the Sunjwan camp in Jammu area.

In the same terror assault in 2016, 18 troopers have been killed in motion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri.

The police not too long ago busted a serious LeT module in Jammu and Kashmir with the arrest of Talib Hussain Shah, who was the BJP’s minority morcha social media in-charge in Jammu area. The BJP ultimately disowned him, faulting the system of on-line membership that permits individuals to hitch the occasion with out background verify.

Talib Hussain Shah, in line with the police, was concerned in a collection of assaults within the space. An enormous quantity of weapons was recovered from him.