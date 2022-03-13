3 Teams that can give tough fight to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are essentially the most profitable franchise within the historical past of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rohit Sharma-led outfit has received the IPL title a file 5 instances and received’t thoughts getting the glory as soon as extra within the 2022 version.

Ever because the ‘Hitman’ took over because the skipper, the ‘Men in Blue and Gold’ have dominated the IPL, and have emerged as a serious powerhouse. But then, the 2022 version of the IPL has gotten greater, with the addition of two new IPL franchises – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

And for certain, issues will solely get trickier for MI with extra groups added to the fray. In this text, allow us to check out the three groups that can give a tricky combat to the MI facet in IPL 2022.

3. Chennai Super Kings

The rivalry between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) is arguably the best in IPL historical past. CSK and MI are two of essentially the most profitable franchises, which have received a staggering 9 IPL titles between them, and have all the time offered the followers with riveting battles.

In the 2021 version of the event, each these groups met twice and received one recreation every. MS Dhoni’s CSK purchased again a few of their long-standing troopers within the 2022 IPL mega public sale. The likes of Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, and Ambati Rayudu all returned again to CSK.

Needless to say, within the 2022 version of the IPL too, CSK will pose a risk to Mumbai Indians (MI), and the competition between the 2 groups will hold followers on the fringe of their seats.