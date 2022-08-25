3 U.S. service members injured in Iran-backed rocket attacks in Syria

U.S. forces responded to the strikes utilizing assault helicopters, in response to the discharge. The response destroyed three automobiles and tools used to launch among the rockets, and preliminary assessments point out that two or three suspected militants have been killed.

The newest assaults come after U.S. forces performed precision airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, in a single day, concentrating on infrastructure amenities utilized by teams affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The strikes have been in retaliation for Iran-backed teams’ latest assaults in opposition to U.S. personnel in Syria, together with one on Aug. 15, and meant to ship a message to Tehran that the United States will defend itself, officers stated.

“We’re not going to tolerate attacks by Iran-backed forces on our forces anywhere in the world to include in Syria, and we won’t hesitate to protect ourselves and take additional measures as appropriate,” stated Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of protection for coverage.

The U.S. navy had scoped out 11 bunker targets on the web site, Kahl stated, however ended up concentrating on solely 9 of them as a result of shortly earlier than the strike, there was new proof there could be people close to the bunker. The forces held off placing these targets “out of an abundance” of warning as a way to keep away from casualties, he stated.

The IRGC is liable for and directing the assaults, stated one senior protection official.

The assaults come because the U.S. continues to pursue negotiations with Tehran to agree on a brand new nuclear deal to switch the 2015 settlement former President Donald Trump withdrew from throughout his time period in workplace.

The strikes underscore that the U.S. won’t hesitate to defend itself when attacked, Kahl stated, and that isn’t related to the continuing negotiations.