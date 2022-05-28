3 Western Cape municipal officials, one other arrested for PPE procurement fraud | News24

The Covid-19 pandemic could also be waning, however allegations of the PPE fraud that surfaced when all of it started, should not over but.

Three Western Cape municipal officers and a person linked to a PPE provider appeared in courtroom this week for allegedly making an attempt to repair a contract.

It was noticed by a sharp-eyed fellow municipal official.

Four extra individuals have been arrested for PPE fraud by the Hawks – this time officers from the Matzikama municipality on the West Coast.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Investigation group in Bellville arrested Izak Edward Jenner, 50, Aldrick Ivan Hendricks, 52, Jafta Booysen, 51, and Nicolaas Jacobus Klazen, 50.

They appeared briefly within the Vredendal Magistrate’s Court on Thursday following their arrest.

They have been charged with fraud for allegedly colluding with a service supplier, Duneco CC, which had acquired a young, allegedly with out following correct provide chain administration procedures in April 2020.

At the time, the Covid-19 pandemic was in its early days, and there was a national scramble for private protecting tools. Many firms pivoted to both manufacturing or importing them as demand soared.

Since then, the Hawks had made a string of arrests countrywide concerning fraud and corruption allegations that emerged in the course of the rushed orders and signing off processes.

In this case, Hendricks was a municipal supervisor on the Matzikama municipality, Booysen, the chief monetary officer, whereas Jenner was a former Covid-19 coordinator on the municipality. Klazen was linked to the service supplier.

The accused have been launched on R5 000 bail every with strict circumstances. The case was postponed to July.

It’s alleged that the Supply Chain Unit of Matzikama municipality was tasked with procuring PPE when the nation entered a tough lockdown below Level 5.

PPE needed to be procured urgently, and this made deviation from regular procurement processes doable.

The Hawks alleged that 4 quotations have been obtained, however later two of the quotations have been allegedly eliminated, and changed with a citation dated two days after the deadline, for the companies of Duneco CC.

This was noticed by the provision chain supervisor.

Klazen allegedly deposited R3 000 into the Capitec Bank account of Hendricks’ spouse, someday earlier than the incident, and Klazen had allegedly didn’t disclose his relationship with Hendricks.

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Local Government MEC stated in response to the arrest: “I am thankful that we are seeing results that follow from the investigation. It sends a strong message to people who misuse municipal and taxpayers’ money.”

Matzikama Municipality Mayor Johan van der Hoven stated he was happy {that a} thorough investigation had taken place into the alleged corruption and misuse of funds.

“The court must now go its way through the court process. Until recently, Jenner was still employed by the municipality. He was charged with disciplinary offences, but before the disciplinary hearing could take place, he resigned.

“The different two, Mr Aldrick Hendricks and Mr Jafta Booysen, is former municipal supervisor and chief monetary officer of Matzikama municipality respectively. I hereby verify the place of the municipality and council, that no corruption or maladministration might be tolerated.”

