World
3 wounded, taken to hospital after Chicago shooting: Police – Times of India
CHICAGO: Three folks have been shot and wounded on Friday in a suburb west of Chicago, authorities mentioned.
The Chicago police division mentioned a person was sitting in a parked automobile with a girl standing by his driver facet window when each have been struck with gunfire at about 10:15pm in South Austin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The man, 34, was shot twice within the neck and brought to the hospital in crucial situation, and the lady, 31, was shot within the elbow and in good situation, police mentioned.
A 3rd particular person, a 32-year-old man, was driving down the road when the shooting occurred and was additionally struck by gunfire, police mentioned. He was additionally taken to the hospital and is in good situation.
No extra particulars concerning the capturing have been instantly made obtainable. No one was in custody.
The Chicago police division mentioned a person was sitting in a parked automobile with a girl standing by his driver facet window when each have been struck with gunfire at about 10:15pm in South Austin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The man, 34, was shot twice within the neck and brought to the hospital in crucial situation, and the lady, 31, was shot within the elbow and in good situation, police mentioned.
A 3rd particular person, a 32-year-old man, was driving down the road when the shooting occurred and was additionally struck by gunfire, police mentioned. He was additionally taken to the hospital and is in good situation.
No extra particulars concerning the capturing have been instantly made obtainable. No one was in custody.