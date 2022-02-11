3 year prison sentence for Mpumalanga man who violated protection order, assaulted ex-girlfriend | News24

A Mpumalanga man who violated a safety order and beat up his ex-girlfriend has been despatched to jail for 3 years.

Mduduzi Mandlenkosi Hlophe assaulted the girl in November and he or she took out a safety order towards him.

Hlophe violated the safety order in December by once more assaulting her and fleeing till he was arrested six days later.

A person who violated a safety order by going to his ex-girlfriend’s residence and assaulting her, has been handed a 3 12 months jail sentence.

Mduduzi Mandlenkosi Hlophe, 24, violated the safety order obtained towards him when he assaulted his ex-girlfriend on 26 December 2021, at Wakkerstroom, Mpumalanga.

He then went into hiding after the assault and was arrested six days later.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the girl had obtained a safety order towards Hlophe in November.

Mohlala stated she had requested the safety order towards Hlophe as he had beforehand assaulted her.

“The order stated that Hlophe should not assault, communicate or visit [the] victim’s home.”

However, a day after Christmas, Hlophe went to the girl’s residence and assaulted her.

ALSO READ | Son charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to parents’ home during heated argument

She instantly reported the incident to the police and a opened a case of assault.

“The police continued to look for him on that very same day, but couldn’t find him. We traced and located him on 1 January 2022 and arrested him.”

When Hlophe appeared in courtroom, he pleaded responsible to assault in addition to for violating the safety order.

“Hlophe did not apply for bail and remained in custody until 9 February when he was sentenced to three years direct imprisonment for violation of a protection order. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm,” stated Mohlala.

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Seakaleng Manamela, stated she was happy with Hlophe’s sentencing.

“It is about time people understand that protection orders are there to protect the vulnerable. Anyone who violates that will have to face the full might of the law,” stated Manamela.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.