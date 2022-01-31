30 computer hard drives stolen from City of Johannesburg offices | News24

Hard drives have been stolen from the group authorized and growth planning departments of the City of Johannesburg.

According to Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, the suspect is understood to the City and the SA Police Service.

Phalatse mentioned the suspect was beforehand captured on CCTV on the tenth and 11th flooring of Metro Centre.

Thirty pc arduous drives have been stolen from two City of Johannesburg departments.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse mentioned in an announcement on Monday that the arduous drives have been stolen from the group authorized and growth planning departments on the third and sixth flooring.

“Desktop computers were ripped apart and hard drives removed and stolen.

“The City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services Unit established that contained in the constructing, hearth exit doorways have been used to realize additional entry, permitting for straightforward entry to each flooring utilizing a items carry,” she said.

Phalatse it was still unclear how the suspect gained access to Metro Centre. The break-in is believed to have happened between 22:30 and 02:34 on 24 January.

READ | Anroux Marais to replace Albert Fritz who steps aside amid sex scandal

The suspect is understood to police and the City.

“Ironically, this is similar suspect that was concerned in a break-in on 14 October 2020. At the time, this particular person focused the third, fourth and fifth flooring of Block A at Metro Centre.

“At the time, the suspect was captured on CCTV cameras on the 10th and 11th floors. On another occasion, she was again identified loitering in the building and was arrested by Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers.

“In the most recent incident, this suspect was once more captured on CCTV cameras. Her identification is understood to the SAPS, so is her residential deal with. I’d be stunned to be taught that she has not been arrested as but,” Phalatse said.

READ | Former SARS exec Johann van Loggerenberg burgled

She called on Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela to ensure that the matter is given the necessary attention.

“Given that key state establishments and buildings have come beneath assault lately, months and weeks, it’s crucial that the SAPS demonstrates its means to deal decisively with crime.

“I assure residents of the City that I will follow up on this matter to ensure justice is done and that the rule of law triumphs once more in the City of Johannesburg.”

Phalatse mentioned stringent safety measures can be launched at Metro Centre, together with the limitation of public entry to delicate areas across the parameter of the City’s head workplace and implementing equally stringent administration of all attainable factors of entry.

Gauteng police couldn’t instantly touch upon the matter.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.