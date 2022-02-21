30 hours after food poisoning, Jessie Diggins wins silver in 30-km cross-country race

toggle caption Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Jessie Diggins made historical past on a number of fronts Sunday when she took the silver within the girls’s 30-kilometer freestyle mass begin in Beijing. Not solely did she develop into the primary non-European athlete to convey dwelling a medal within the occasion, she’s now the one American to convey again a number of cross-country medals from the identical Olympics — and he or she did it having barely recovered from meals poisoning.

Diggins’ second-place end Sunday marked her third Olympic medal. Having introduced dwelling the bronze within the dash finals practically two weeks in the past and the gold within the staff dash freestyle in 2018, the 30-year-old Minnesota native has a medal of each coloration, making her the winningest cross-country skier in U.S. Olympic historical past.

Her podium end was made much more spectacular when phrase obtained out that Diggins had been affected by meals poisoning main as much as the race.

“That’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my whole life, especially because I had food poisoning 30 hours ago, which is why I thought I was going to die at the finish line,” Diggins stated.

Diggins finished behind Norway’s gold medalist, Johaug Therese, and 50 seconds forward of Finland’s Niskanen Kerttu. She had climbed to second place a few third of the best way into the race and held her floor.

She battled frigid temperatures and excessive winds your entire 30 kilometers, despite the fact that her legs started to cramp up midway by means of, a Team USA news release said. When she lastly crossed the end line, exhausted and out of breath, she collapsed.

“That might have been the best race of my entire life, I’m not going to lie,” Diggins stated. “It was also maybe the hardest race of my whole life.”

Her silver introduced Team USA’s medal rely for the video games to 25. The United States hadn’t carried out significantly nicely in cross-country snowboarding earlier than Diggins got here on the scene. Until Diggins and her teammate, Kikkan Randall, took the gold within the staff dash in 2018, the final cross-country medal Team USA introduced again was in 1976, when Bill Koch took silver within the 30k.

“It’s been an emotional roller-coaster, but I am so happy we made it to the end,” Diggins stated. “To have a medal in the sprint and the 30K are the ultimate bookends for me. I have been trying to be a good all-round athlete my whole life, so this has been really cool.”