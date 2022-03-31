30% of jail staff posts vacant, govt tells parliament

New Delhi: As many as 30% of posts of jail employees are vacant throughout the nation, Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra instructed Parliament on Wednesday.

In response to Bharatiya Janata Party member Mahesh Poddar’s query, Mishra stated Jharkhand has the best variety of vacancies. Of the two,609 sanctioned posts, 63% or 1,644 are vacant, adopted by Ladakh (62%), Uttar Pradesh (53.3%) and Bihar (40.7%).

Mishra stated jails in nearly all states and Union territories besides Lakshadweep are understaffed. Jails in Daman and Diu are overstaffed.

Mishra stated the price range allotted for prisons in 2020-21 got here down by 2.9% to 6740.6 crore from 6,942.3 crore in 2019-20. Uttar Pradesh acquired the best allocation of 1125.6 crore of which 810.4 crore have been utilised.

Mishra stated prisons are a state topic and the administration and administration of jails, together with filling up of vacancies, is the duty of respective governments. He added the Centre has issued advisories for periodic evaluation of the energy of all classes of jail employees and for steps to replenish the vacancies.