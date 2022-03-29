30-year prison term for woman who swindled miner out of his pension with a ‘magic box’ | News24

Ugandan nationwide Sophia Najjia was handed a 30-year jail time period for defrauding a miner of his R955 300 pension cash below the pretense that it could multiply into hundreds of thousands.

Sophia Najjia conned the 54-year-old miner again in 2020.

She appeared in courtroom on Monday and was discovered responsible of unfair enterprise observe, defeating the ends of justice, fraud, and unlawful immigration.

She was discovered responsible and sentenced to 30 years in jail for defrauding the mine worker out of R955 300 of his pension a reimbursement in 2020.

The 54-year-old Mozambican nationwide stayed in one of many mine premises in Welkom when he met a younger girl and fell in love, mentioned Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng.

“The young lady introduced the mine employee to her sister, Najjia, who happened to be a traditional healer.

“They went to the Najjia’s home as a result of the younger girl mentioned she wished to indicate the mine worker one thing at Tana Street in Doorn, Welkom,” Thakheng said.

When they arrived at the house, the man was told to buy a so-called “miracle field” worth R2 000 from the traditional healer.

Two days later, Thakeng said, the man returned to Najjia’s house and gave her the money she had requested.

The traditional healer then “demonstrated” how the miracle box worked.

According to Thakeng, the man was asked to put a coin inside the box and then close it.

Najjia then prayed over the box, and when she opened it, there was a large sum of money inside, which the man was told belonged to him, said Thakeng.

Najjia then encouraged him to quit his job so he could make more money from the “miracle field”, said Thakeng.

The man did not hesitate and retired in August 2020.

Thakeng said:

Around September 2020, the miner received some of his retirement money which amounted to R233 000 and gave Najjia R232 000 to invest in the miracle box.

In October 2020, Thakeng said the man received his provident fund money worth R689 000, which he also gave to Najjia to put inside the “miracle field”.

“On 4 November 2020, he made one other funding of R12 300, which was the rest of the cash in his checking account, and was instructed to attend for additional directions from the standard healer,” said Thakeng.

‘They were nowhere to be found’

The man was then told to return to his original home in Mozambique and collect soil from his yard, which he would then mix with the money in the “magic field” to allow the ancestors to multiply the money into millions.

“He was given R1 000 when he instructed them he didn’t have cash to go dwelling,” Thakeng said.

“After a number of days, after returning again from dwelling, the previous mine worker tried to contact his girlfriend and the standard healer and even went to Tana Street in Doorn, Welkom, however they have been nowhere to be discovered.

“He became suspicious and went to Welkom police station to register a case.”

A case of fraud was registered and assigned to Detective Constable Neo Mothekhe from Provincial Commercial Crime Investigations.

According to Thakeng, the detective labored across the clock, and Najjia was traced and arrested on 23 January 2021.

When she appeared for her bail listening to it was opposed and he or she remained in custody till she was discovered responsible of unfair enterprise observe, defeating the ends of justice, fraud, and unlawful immigration, mentioned Thakeng.

Najjia was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment. Her sister, who’s the person’s girlfriend, remains to be at massive.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major Gen Solly Lesia applauded the investigator for his arduous work.

Lesia went on to warn mine firms, schooling departments, and different authorities businesses to concentrate on the explanations for an worker’s retirement.

“People are losing their hard-earned pensions and it’s a concern,” he mentioned.

