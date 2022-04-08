30 years pass since Aghbadan genocide in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. 30 years have handed
for the reason that genocide dedicated by the Armenia within the village of
Aghdaban on the Azerbaijani Kalbajar area, Trend reviews.
On the night time from April 7 by means of 8, 1992, throughout the occupation
of Kalbajar, Armenian armed grip massacred the residents of the
village of Aghdaban. A complete of 130 homes of the settlement had been
burned, 779 civilians had been subjected to inhuman torture, together with
67 who had been killed. Armenian armed teams burned 8 folks aged over
90 alive, in addition to two kids and 7 girls, 12 folks had been
critically injured, the destiny of two individuals continues to be unknown.
As one other manifestation of the coverage of vandalism carried out
by Armenians in opposition to Azerbaijani cultural heritage, monuments of
historical past, structure, and tradition had been destroyed, sacred locations of
worship of Azerbaijanis of the Turkic-Islamic interval had been
desecrated and destroyed.
National chief Heydar Aliyev was the primary to present a authorized and
political evaluation of this tragedy, calling the occasions in
Aghdaban the best crime in opposition to humanity and describing them as
a disgrace for all mankind.