30 years pass since Aghbadan genocide in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. 30 years have handed

for the reason that genocide dedicated by the Armenia within the village of

Aghdaban on the Azerbaijani Kalbajar area, Trend reviews.

On the night time from April 7 by means of 8, 1992, throughout the occupation

of Kalbajar, Armenian armed grip massacred the residents of the

village of Aghdaban. A complete of 130 homes of the settlement had been

burned, 779 civilians had been subjected to inhuman torture, together with

67 who had been killed. Armenian armed teams burned 8 folks aged over

90 alive, in addition to two kids and 7 girls, 12 folks had been

critically injured, the destiny of two individuals continues to be unknown.

As one other manifestation of the coverage of vandalism carried out

by Armenians in opposition to Azerbaijani cultural heritage, monuments of

historical past, structure, and tradition had been destroyed, sacred locations of

worship of Azerbaijanis of the Turkic-Islamic interval had been

desecrated and destroyed.

National chief Heydar Aliyev was the primary to present a authorized and

political evaluation of this tragedy, calling the occasions in

Aghdaban the best crime in opposition to humanity and describing them as

a disgrace for all mankind.