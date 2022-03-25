300 people were killed in Russian airstrike on Mariupol theater, Ukrainian authorities say





The March 16 bombing of Mariupol’s Drama Theater, the place Ukrainian officers say as much as 1,300 had sought refuge, was among the many most brazen of Russia’s assaults on civilians since its invasion started in late February.

Painted on the bottom outdoors the constructing — in large Russian letters — was the phrase “CHILDREN.” The message — massive sufficient to be considered from the sky — was scrawled close to a public sq.. Russia has denied its forces hit the theater, claiming as a substitute that the Azov battalion, the Ukrainian military’s foremost presence in Mariupol, blew it up.

Announcing the replace on its Telegram channel, town council mentioned: “Unfortunately, we start the day with bad news. There is information, based on eyewitnesses, that about 300 people died in the Drama Theater in Mariupol as a result of a bombing by Russian aircraft.

“We nonetheless don’t wish to imagine on this horror. We nonetheless wish to imagine that everybody managed to flee. But the phrases of those that have been contained in the constructing on the time of this terrorist act say in any other case.”

Earlier this week, Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, put the number of estimated survivors of the bombing at around 200. “The occupier knew the place he was hitting. He knew what the implications may be, and anyway the bombs fell on this place,” the city council statement Friday continued. The theater was being used as one of the main shelters in Mariupol, which has been under intense bombardment since the early days of Russia’s assault on Ukraine. Information about the full extent of the attack has been slow to emerge due to the almost complete breakdown of essential services in the city, including communication networks. The coastal city has been under siege for several weeks and has seen some of the worst attacks in the war since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February. There is still no word on possible casualties after a separate attack on an art school building that was also being used as a shelter by up to 400 people. Basic providers like fuel, electrical energy and water, are all out within the metropolis. Bodies are being left on the street as a result of there may be both nobody left to gather them, or it is just too harmful to strive. Over the final week, Russian forces have been deporting hundreds of Mariupol residents towards their will to far-flung cities in Russia, in line with metropolis officers and witnesses. And on Monday, Moscow referred to as on Mariupol to give up — a notion Ukraine swiftly shot down. Russia has denied focusing on civilians in Mariupol, blaming casualties on Ukrainian forces. Andriushchenko advised CNN on Sunday that the battle for town has made it inconceivable to retrieve and establish the lifeless, or deal with the wounded. In a video message posted to Facebook within the early hours of Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the siege of Mariupol would go down in historical past as a battle crime. “To do that to a peaceable metropolis … is a terror that can be remembered for hundreds of years to come back,” he added.

