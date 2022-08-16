31 Ministers To Join Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet, Most From Lalu Yadav’s Party

A complete of 31 ministers shall be inducted into the cupboard right now from numerous events which might be a part of Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance, together with the Congress. The ceremony shall be held at round 11.30 am on the Raj Bhavan.

Nitish Kumar is prone to retain all ministers from the Janata Dal United together with Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Sanjay Jha, Madan Sahni, Jayant Raj, Sheela Mandal, Bijendra Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Sunil Kumar and Jama Khan.

From the RJD, the probables for the cupboard berths are – Tej Pratap Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Sarvjeet, Surendra Ram, Shahnawaz Alam, Sameer Mahaseth, Bharat Mandal, Anita Devi and Sudhakar Singh.

Afaque Alam and Murari Lal Gautam from the Congress, and Santosh Suman from Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha may even take oath, sources mentioned. The lone Independent, Sumit Kumar Singh, can be prone to be sworn in.