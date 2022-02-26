31 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

31 contemporary circumstances of coronavirus an infection have been registered in

Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, taking the full rely of infections to

200,458, Trend

reviews citing Kabar.

The Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan additionally reported that 122 extra

peopel with beforehand confirmed prognosis of COVID-19 coronavirus

an infection have cured within the final 24 hours.

Thus, variety of these recovered in Kyrgyzstan has amounted to

194,918 because the begin of the pandemic.

Number of virus-related fatalities now stands at 2,954 as 2 new

deaths have been recorded throughout the republic up to now day.

Currently, therapy in hospitals is offered to 192 sufferers,

and 818 Kyrgyzstanis are being handled at dwelling.