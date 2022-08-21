32 Killed In Turkey After Vehicles Crash Into Accident Sites: Report

More than 40 individuals have been injured within the two separate accidents.

Istanbul:

At least 32 individuals have been killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when automobiles crashed into first respondents who have been attending earlier accidents, authorities stated.

Sixteen individuals together with emergency employees and journalists died when a bus crashed into an earlier accident web site, regional governor Davut Gul from southeastern province of Gaziantep stated. Another 20 individuals have been wounded and acquired remedy.

“At around 10:45 this morning, a passenger bus crashed here,” Gul stated, talking from the scene of the accident on the highway east of Gaziantep.

“While the fire brigade, medical teams and other colleagues were responding to the accident, another bus crashed 200 metres behind. The second bus slid to this site and hit the first responders and the wounded people on the ground.”

Separately, a truck hit a web site some 250 km (155 miles) east in Derik district of Mardin the place first respondents have been attending to a different accident, based on footage.

Sixteen individuals died and 29 others have been injured because of the incident in Mardin, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated, including that eight of the wounded have been in essential situation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)