325 New Cases In Delhi Today, Highest In 40 Days, Disaster Body Meet Soon

Earlier this month, the catastrophe physique withdrew the order on sporting masks in public.

New Delhi:

Delhi on Thursday reported 325 contemporary COVID-19 instances, which is the very best in 40 days, and nil deaths, whereas the positivity fee was recorded at 2.39 per cent, in line with knowledge shared by town well being division.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority or DDMA will maintain a gathering on April 20 to debate measures to stop the unfold of coronavirus within the metropolis, officers mentioned at the moment.

The Covid positivity fee within the nationwide capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in per week, whilst medical doctors on Tuesday mentioned it was “not a panic situation” because the rely of each day instances was nonetheless low, however cautioned in opposition to dropping the guard.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 COVID-19 instances, whereas on Monday town had recorded 137 instances, the information confirmed. There was no bulletin on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the catastrophe physique withdrew the order on sporting masks in public. It additionally dropped the superb on not sporting masks.

In February, it lifted all restrictions within the wake of the numerous enchancment within the COVID-19 scenario within the metropolis.

The variety of each day COVID-19 instances in Delhi had touched the file excessive of 28,867 on January 13 this 12 months in the course of the third wave of the pandemic.