3,400 Europeans sign artwork for European commissioners to save the ocean and climate

Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius obtained a framed picture by acclaimed Spanish street artists Boa Mistura, signed by over 3,400 EU residents, who’re calling for pressing motion to finish over-exploitation and save the ocean to avoid wasting the local weather.



In November, the picture appeared on a nine-story high apartment building in Vilnius, Lithuania, the Commissioner’s hometown, calling on him to take the lead in ending EU damaging and over-fishing and restore the well being of the ocean.



“We’re delivering a print of Boa Mistura’s Heartbeat of the Ocean to the Commissioners responsible for our ocean and climate – Commissioner Sinkevičius and Executive Vice President Timmermans – as a reminder that the ocean is the beating heart of the planet, and Europeans depend on them to turn words into action”, mentioned Rebecca Hubbard, Program Director for Our Fish. “Right now, the EU Commission is drafting its Ocean Action Plan, which is a critical opportunity for Commissioner Sinkevičius to protect our ocean and restore its health.”



“The EU has signed up to the Leaders Nature Pledge and signed off on the EU Climate Law, but these promises and laws amount to nothing, if everyday decisions continue to wreak havoc on our fish populations, ocean ecosystems, and the climate. We are killing the ocean from fishing too hard and too fast in pursuit of short term profits of a few. This narrow-minded, short-term view overlooks and undermines the ocean’s capacity to store carbon, provide food, be resilient to warming waters, and fight climate change. This artwork, and the support of thousands of Europeans, are calling for urgent action from EU Commissioner Sinkevičius and Vice President Timmermans to save the ocean to save the climate.”



Earlier in February, Boa Mistura published an open letter to Commissioner Sinkevičius calling on him to take the lead in ending EU damaging and over-fishing and restore the well being of the ocean.

Download photographs



Spanish Street Artists Call For Ocean Action from EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius

Spanish Street Artists Call For Ocean Action from EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius

Briefing: Fisheries management responds to climate and nature emergency

NGO Shadow Action Plan: Realising the Ambition of the EU Biodiversity Strategy in the Ocean

About Our Fish

Our Fish is working to finish overfishing and restore a wholesome ocean ecosystem. By collaborating with others, and deploying strong proof, we’re calling for an finish to overfishing as a essential and vital motion to handle the biodiversity and local weather disaster.

Share this text: