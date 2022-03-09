3,46,000 educated people registered with employment exchanges: Gujarat minister

GANDHINAGAR: About 3,64,000 educated and ‘semi-educated’ individuals are registered with varied employment exchanges throughout the state, Gujarat labour minister Dilipkumar Thakur instructed the meeting on Wednesday in written responses to questions by opposition legislators.

The complete variety of unemployed individuals registered with the exchanges are 3,64,252 together with 3,46,436 who’re educated. The remaining 17,816 are ‘semi-educated’, he mentioned. The minister didn’t elaborate on the classification.

The minister said that 1,278 individuals received authorities jobs and 4.53 lakh individuals have been positioned in non-public entities by means of employment exchanges in 2020 and 2021.

These figures don’t mirror individuals who have been recruited by authorities our bodies with out involving the employment exchanges, he clarified.

The Gujarat Congress later cited the figures to assault the BJP authorities. The BJP guarantees huge on jobs however relating to implementation, they fail huge time, mentioned Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani at a media convention. They claimed that the federal government has didn’t fill vacancies for 4.5 to five lakh jobs and introduced plans to highlight the difficulty at a celebration conference on March 28

“The government has no plan to provide employment in the coming days… The Youth Congress will convene a convention in Gandhinagar on the issue of unemployment and the irregularities in government jobs, including the number of incidents of exam paper leak for recruitment to government jobs,” Patel mentioned in his deal with to the media.

There are about 5 lakh unemployed youth registered with employment exchanges, mentioned MLA Mevani. He mentioned the Congress will combat for the over 30 lakh unregistered educated unemployed.