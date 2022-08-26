$350 million for WeWork co-founder shows how broken and biased venture capital is

toggle caption Lisa Elliot, Lizelle van Vuuren, Jane G. Photography, Katica Roy and Jaclyn Fu

A reported $350 million investment into a brand new, yet-to-be-launched real estate venture based by a controversial businessman has drawn criticism from girls entrepreneurs.

The funding, which was made and publicly shared by enterprise capital powerhouse Andreessen Horowitz, is in Flow, the brand new firm of WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann.

Given Neumann’s questionable enterprise dealings and his abrupt exit from WeWork amid a fraught initial public offering in 2019, this new funding typifies the immense hole that exists as compared with how a lot cash venture-funded companies founded solely by women garner, specialists say.

The funding is a major instance of how enterprise capital (VC) ecosystems “have always been inequitable,” Rebekah Bastian, the CEO and co-founder of OwnTrail, a startup that helps folks obtain their subsequent private {and professional} milestones, instructed NPR.

“When 16% of investment partners at VC corporations are girls, 3% are Black and 4% are Latinx, it isn’t surprising that ladies founders have acquired 1.9% of venture dollars so far in 2022,” Bastian instructed NPR over e mail. “Black-founded startups within the U.S. raised much less in Q2 2022 in mixture ($324 million) than Adam Neumann acquired in a single test from Andreessen Horowitz.”

Andreessen Horowitz didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Why the enterprise funding for Neumann acquired such a visceral response

To perceive why Neumann, Flow and the tens of millions of {dollars} raised prompted a groundswell of condemnation amongst girls, one place to start out is Aug. 14, 2019.

That’s the day WeWork first launched its paperwork to go public and revealed to the world how Neumann had siphoned tons of of tens of millions of {dollars} for himself, restructured the corporate to offer himself a tax break and rented his personal properties to WeWork.

A month later, The Wall Street Journal reported on Neumann’s partying and “unusual exuberance and excess.” One of the extra puzzling points of Neumann’s tenure was how an entity he managed “sold the rights to the word ‘We’ to the company for almost $6 million—before public pressure led him to unwind the deal,” the Journal reported.

Neumann stepped down as WeWork’s CEO on Sept. 24, 2019, not long after the company’s valuation, as soon as estimated at $47 billion, dropped precipitously.

To see Neumann elevate tons of of tens of millions of {dollars} roughly three years after his exit from WeWork is an indication of how “there will be Adam Neumanns but there won’t be Abagail Neumanns,” mentioned Katica Roy, a gender economist and the CEO and founding father of Pipeline, an award-winning startup that makes use of synthetic intelligence and cloud computing to shut the gender fairness hole within the office. Roy can be the daughter of a refugee who was delivered to the U.S. on Air Force One after being granted passage by President Dwight Eisenhower.

“The Flow funding illustrates perhaps the most high-profile example of ‘prove it again’ bias, or the fact that women have to work harder than men to substantiate their competence,” Roy instructed NPR over e mail. “These biases lead to smaller and fewer checks for women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of color.”

Neumann and Flow additionally reveal a double customary that exists round second probabilities in enterprise, mentioned Amy Nelson, co-CEO of The Riveter, which has constructed a collective of labor and occasion areas for working girls throughout the United States.

“I think the outrage is about the fact that a lot of Black and brown founders, a lot of women, don’t even get the chance to fail. You can’t show the world a comeback if you can’t even get into the arena,” Nelson instructed NPR.

How bias is woven into the world of enterprise capital

Despite a banner yr that introduced in a report $330 billion of enterprise capital funding within the U.S., solely 2% of funds in 2021 went to women-founded groups, Roy mentioned.

Part of this disparity stems from how traders query founders who’re girls as compared with those that are males.

A 2018 journal article, “We Ask Men to Win and Women Not to Lose: Closing the Gender Gap in Startup Funding,” revealed how girls obtain extra prevention questions from potential traders. Prevention questions concentrate on security, duty, safety and vigilance; for instance, “How predictable are your future cash flows?”

Meanwhile, males obtain extra promotion questions from potential traders, in keeping with the article, printed in Academy of Management Journal. Promotion questions concentrate on hopes, achievements, development and beliefs; for instance, “What major milestones are you targeting this year?”

“These biases additionally mirror the entrepreneurial ecosystem within the U.S. Fully 65% of VC corporations have zero girls companions or GPs [general partners], and girls signify solely 4.9% of all VC companions within the U.S.,” Nelson added. “We call ourselves the land of opportunity. However, as we see time and time again, opportunity is not equitably distributed.”

These points are among the many many that specify why entrepreneurs like Jaclyn Fu didn’t search out enterprise funding when beginning their firms.

Fu and her co-founder, additionally a lady of shade, launched a 470% efficiently funded Kickstarter marketing campaign that helped get their enterprise, Pepper, a direct-to-consumer bra model for small-chested girls, off the bottom.

The enterprise capital that Neumann raised is simply one other signal that the business hasn’t progressed, Fu instructed NPR.

“I was furious that time and time again, VCs invested in the same pattern that rewards toxic, growth-at-all-cost behavior and ineffective stewardship of capital,” Fu mentioned. “It’s wild that safe bets for VCs look more like Neumann with fanciful ‘vision’ versus founders who can actually prove product-market fit and real customer opportunity.”

Change is sluggish however coming to the enterprise capital business

Andreessen Horowitz and its co-founder Marc Andreessen don’t care what the world thinks with regards to their investments, Nelson mentioned.

“No white man has to care,” Nelson added. “White men account for almost all of venture capital investors and almost all of venture-backed founders, and I’m convinced that their money flows in a circle.”

That circle have to be damaged, mentioned Lizelle van Vuuren, a U.S.-based South African who’s co-founder of Undock and founding father of Women Who Startup, a studying group for ladies entrepreneurs. Van Vuuren can be the chief development officer at OwnTrail.

Van Vuuren was among the many first of many ladies to reply to Neumann’s VC elevate on Twitter. When it involves the world of enterprise capital, girls not solely have “to change the game, the rules and the playing field, we have to do it with a smile,” she tweeted.

“I think more women are going to win. I think more Black and brown, Asian immigrants and disabled founders are going to continue to win, because we’re not going to shut up,” van Vuuren instructed NPR. “Every generation has yearning for improvement. That is the beauty of human evolution. We will always, hopefully, be focused on improving the way we found things, especially younger generations. So whether Adam continues to make headlines or whatnot is irrelevant to someone right now, at her desk, trying to build a startup with four team members with about $400,000 in the bank. They’re gonna be out of money in several months. And she has to figure out how to raise money. She’s focused on that.”