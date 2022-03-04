36 BSF female bikers to ride from Delhi to Kanyakumari on Royal Enfield bikes

Royal Enfield introduced on Friday that BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition “Empowerment Ride – 2022″ is slated to be flagged off from India Gate, New Delhi on March eighth, 2022. The trip will mark International Women’s Day and will probably be accomplished by 36 members of the BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle Team.

It will probably be led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi who will captain the group on a 5280 km trip traversing by main cities, all the way in which to Kanyakumari. The trip will unfold the message of Women’s Empowerment throughout the nation.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 Twins 120th Anniversary edition to be launched in Europe soon)

The BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle group was fashioned again in 2016 and it has been a part of the Republic Day Parade twice at Rajpath, New Delhi in 2018 and 2022.

“At Royal Enfield, we’re proud to be in service to the nation for over 70 years now by making resilient, reliable and dependable machines which were the trusted ally of India’s armed forces. We have additionally been constantly working in the direction of breaking the boundaries and actively supporting ladies riders throughout the nation. We have created a number of alternatives for the group to expertise motorcycling at its purest by encouraging extra ladies to pursue their ardour. Our affiliation with the Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition is in honor of our long-standing dedication to the armed forces and to allow them of their endeavors. We are joyful to companion with the BSF and the Seema Bhawani crew and need them the perfect on this celebration of valor,” mentioned Anuj Dua, Global Brand Head, Classic, Royal Enfield.

The “Empowerment Ride – 2022″ is slated to traverse by the size and breadth of the nation. It will move by main Indian cities equivalent to Chandigarh, Amritsar, Attari, Bikaner, Jaipur, Udaipur, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Nasik, Pune, Solapur, Hyderabad, Anantapur Bangalore, Salem, Madurai and Kanyakumari earlier than reaching its remaining vacation spot in Chennai on March 28, 2022.

First Published Date: