37 FSA eligible items to spend your FSA dollars on before they expire | CNN Underscored

You purchased new eyeglasses, squeaked in a dental appointment and stocked up on over-the-counter medication. But if there’s nonetheless cash in your flexible spending account (FSA), you higher spend these pretax FSA funds shortly earlier than they disappear.

That’s why we’ve rounded up a fast and straightforward listing of merchandise accessible within the FSA Store, which gives greater than 4,000 FSA-approved objects which can be assured eligible or your a refund.

If you’re unsure precisely what an FSA is and why it’s essential that you just spend your pretax {dollars}, we’ve obtained you coated with a fast information.

A flexible spending account (FSA) is obtainable via many employer profit plans and lets you put aside pretax cash for eligible well being care-related, out-of-pocket bills for you, your partner and dependents.

With every paycheck you obtain, a sure sum of money is put apart earlier than taxes. This pretax cash is for FSA spending, and is supposed for use on eligible well being care bills all year long. While the particular quantity differs relying in your tax bracket, there are calculators available to help you estimate your savings amount.

Most FSA members are a part of a “use it or lose it” plan, which states that each one the cash left in your account by the top of the yr should be forfeited. The unused quantity left in your account can’t be paid out to you in some other approach, and you may’t switch cash to some other FSA. So it’s essential to remember the annual Dec. 31 cutoff date.

The excellent news is that many employers present a grace interval of as much as two and a half months into the brand new yr so that you can use the cash, providing you with till March 15 to spend all of it. But you’ll wish to examine together with your employer, as a result of grace intervals may be shorter.

Common purchases embrace on a regular basis well being care merchandise like bandages, thermometers and glasses. Everything from medical bills that aren’t coated by a well being plan (like deductibles and co-pays to dependent day care) to over-the-counter medicine can be eligible.

The draw back is that the specifics of what you can spend your FSA dollars on depend on the plan your employer has in place. The upside? You can skip the intensive analysis by purchasing on the FSA Store.

So relatively than watch that hard-earned cash merely go kaput, we’ve rounded up greater than 35 FSA eligible bills on the FSA Store.

