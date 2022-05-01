39-year-old fatally stabbed during fight at Times Square Dave & Buster’s, police say

NEW YORK — Charges are pending towards a person accused of fatally stabbing one other man on the Dave & Buster’s restaurant in Times Square.

According to police, the suspect stabbed a 39-year-old man within the chest simply earlier than 11 p.m. Saturday after the 2 obtained right into a struggle.

The suspect was taken into custody after he ran from the scene, investigators mentioned.

The man who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital and pronounced lifeless. Officials didn’t instantly launch his identify or the suspect’s.

Police mentioned the boys didn’t know one another.