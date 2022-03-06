$3m jackpot up for grabs

The Powerball is again to base after $126 million was snatched up by two fortunate ticket holders final week — certainly one of which revealed they’d gained on social media.

Now solely $3 million is on supply for the Thursday night time lotto draw.

A $3 million jackpot was final up for grabs in Powerball draw 1339 on 13 January 2022. This prize wasn’t gained, and as a substitute, it climbed increased for the next week’s draw.

A $3 million Powerball jackpot hasn’t been gained by a participant since draw 1174 on 15 November 2018. This prize was scored by a Western Australia participant.

Last 12 months, 14 Powerball division one winners throughout Australia pocketed greater than $550 million in prize cash. Of these wins, seven landed in New South Wales, 4 in Queensland, two in Victoria and one in Western Australia.

One of the 2 thriller winners from final week’s $126 million Powerball from Kalgoorlie, WA, revealed they’d nabbed the jackpot in a since deleted social media post.

But in a significant twist, the $63 million fortune doesn’t belong to at least one particular person, however slightly 250 gamers who purchased their tickets by means of a syndicate.

A syndicate of 250 individuals from the West Australian city of Kalgoorlie scored the massive prize.

The syndicate was introduced collectively by means of a neighborhood Facebook group with the intention to pay their mortgage. The group was referred to as ‘Goldfields, let’s pay our mortgages’.

Each particular person within the syndicate gained about $260,000.

The newsagent that offered the profitable ticket posted, then deleted, a hilarious Facebook replace, easy saying: “We f–king did it”.

The profitable numbers have been revealed final week, with the 2 division one winners every scoring a whopping $63,309,056.98 every.

The division one prize pool was boosted to an exceptional $126,618,113.96 as a result of variety of entries bought within the draw.

In addition to the 2 division one winners, there have been 36 division two winners who shared greater than $2.7 million, receiving $77,385.90 every. .

The New South Wales entry was bought from a NSW Lotteries outlet within the Coffs Harbour area, officers stated in a press release.

Because the entry shouldn’t be a registered participant, officers are unable to contact the thriller NSW participant.