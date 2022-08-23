3rd annual Aya basketball game supporting back to school set for Sept. 3

NEW YORK – KHLEEKO is a Brooklyn based mostly group decided to make an impression. Their mission is to enlighten, empower, and improve growth of all communities.

On Saturday, September third, come out for the third annual Aya Basketball Game supporting again to high school.

All crew gamers are contributing assets for a again to high school provides drive.

The occasion will happen on the Kevin F. Conroy Playground on East Fifth Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn at 12 p.m.

There can be free refreshments, a halftime present, expertise problem, and a college provides giveaway.

Donations appreciated so KHLEEKO can present important faculty provides for households in want.

To discover out extra, CLICK HERE.