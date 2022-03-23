Sports
3rd ODI: Bangladesh seal historic one-day series triumph over South Africa | Cricket News – Times of India
CENTURION: Taskin Ahmed and Tamim Iqbal starred as Bangladesh sealed an historic sequence triumph with a nine-wicket win within the third one-day worldwide towards South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.
Fast bowler Taskin took 5 for 35 as South Africa had been bowled out for 154, their lowest whole towards Bangladesh.
Visiting captain Tamim then scored 87 not out off 82 balls to take Bangladesh to victory with 23.3 overs to spare, sharing a century opening partnership with Liton Das (48).
Scorecard: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI
Bangladesh received the World Cup Super League sequence by two matches to at least one, consolidating their place on the prime of the desk.
South Africa had been left languishing in ninth place and in peril of lacking one of many eight automated qualifying locations for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Bangladesh had misplaced all 19 matches throughout all codecs towards South Africa on their residence soil earlier than successful the sequence opener by 38 runs on the similar venue on Friday.
South Africa received the second match by seven wickets in Johannesburg however Bangladesh dominated Wednesday’s sequence decider.
South Africa made a quick begin, with Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock placing on 46 for the primary wicket inside seven overs.
But Taskin bowled fantastically after off-spinner Mehidy Hasan made the primary breakthrough by dismissing De Kock.
Taskin, 26, produced his finest efficiency since taking 5 for 28 on debut towards India on debut in Mirpur in 2014. He bowled at a vigorous tempo in three spells and troubled all of the batsmen.
With South Africa defending a low whole, Keshav Maharaj dropped Litton Das at backward level off Kagiso Rabada within the first over of the Bangladesh innings earlier than Das had scored.
Das and Tamim took full benefit of the let-off, placing on 127 for the primary wicket.
Brief scores:
South Africa 154 in 37 overs (J. Malan 39; Taskin Ahmed 5-35, Shakib Al Hasan 2-24) v Bangladesh 156-1 in 26.3 overs (Tamim Iqbal 87 not out, Liton Das 48).
Result: Bangladesh received by 9 wickets.
Series: Bangladesh received the three-match sequence 2-1.
Fast bowler Taskin took 5 for 35 as South Africa had been bowled out for 154, their lowest whole towards Bangladesh.
Visiting captain Tamim then scored 87 not out off 82 balls to take Bangladesh to victory with 23.3 overs to spare, sharing a century opening partnership with Liton Das (48).
Scorecard: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI
Bangladesh received the World Cup Super League sequence by two matches to at least one, consolidating their place on the prime of the desk.
South Africa had been left languishing in ninth place and in peril of lacking one of many eight automated qualifying locations for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Bangladesh had misplaced all 19 matches throughout all codecs towards South Africa on their residence soil earlier than successful the sequence opener by 38 runs on the similar venue on Friday.
South Africa received the second match by seven wickets in Johannesburg however Bangladesh dominated Wednesday’s sequence decider.
South Africa made a quick begin, with Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock placing on 46 for the primary wicket inside seven overs.
But Taskin bowled fantastically after off-spinner Mehidy Hasan made the primary breakthrough by dismissing De Kock.
Taskin, 26, produced his finest efficiency since taking 5 for 28 on debut towards India on debut in Mirpur in 2014. He bowled at a vigorous tempo in three spells and troubled all of the batsmen.
With South Africa defending a low whole, Keshav Maharaj dropped Litton Das at backward level off Kagiso Rabada within the first over of the Bangladesh innings earlier than Das had scored.
Das and Tamim took full benefit of the let-off, placing on 127 for the primary wicket.
Brief scores:
South Africa 154 in 37 overs (J. Malan 39; Taskin Ahmed 5-35, Shakib Al Hasan 2-24) v Bangladesh 156-1 in 26.3 overs (Tamim Iqbal 87 not out, Liton Das 48).
Result: Bangladesh received by 9 wickets.
Series: Bangladesh received the three-match sequence 2-1.