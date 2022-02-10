3rd ODI: India eye whitewash against West Indies as Shikhar Dhawan returns to add more firepower | Cricket News – Times of India

AHMEDABAD: The returning Shikhar Dhawan will add extra firepower to a ruthless India, who’re confronted with the issue of lots, as they eye a clear sweep of West Indies in an inconsequential third ODI right here on Friday.Hosts India head into the ultimate match of the sequence after having ticked nearly all of the packing containers within the first two video games, which they gained comfortably.Senior opener Dhawan was among the many 4 gamers, together with a reserve bowler, who had examined optimistic for COVID-19 simply 4 days forward of the beginning of the ODI leg.

But now that the southpaw is again, the Indian group may very well be pressured to make few adjustments to its successful mixture.

In his absence, the group administration opened with Ishan Kishan within the first recreation and the flamboyant Rishabh Pant within the second.

After his aspect’s 44-run win within the second recreation on Wednesday, India skipper Rohit Sharma made it clear that Dhawan might be again for the final match of the ODI sequence.

“We will get Shikhar back for next game, and he needs some game time. It is not always the results. We wanted to try it one game,” Rohit had mentioned.

This implies that vice-captain KL Rahul would proceed to bat within the middle-order together with former skipper Virat Kohli, whose seek for his 71st worldwide hundred continues.

The hosts, who have been restricted to 237 for 9 within the second recreation, can be eager to submit an enormous rating in the event that they once more bat first.

Skipper Rohit failed within the final recreation however it is not uncommon information that he can tackle any assault on his day, and so is the case with Dhawan.

Pant will return to the middle-order alongside Suryakumar Yadav, who’s prone to retain his place after rising because the group’s highest scorer within the second match following a top-order collapse.

In all chance, all-rounder Deepak Hooda must make means for Dhawan within the enjoying XI.

All the middle-order batters — be it Pant, Suryakumar, Kohli or KL — can be eager to get some extra runs beneath their belt and finish the ODI leg on a excessive.

It stays to be seen whether or not Shreyas Iyer, if accessible for choice, could make the enjoying XI or not.

The Indian bowlers dished out a medical present within the two previous matches, dismissing their opponents for 176 and 193, respectively.

And with the sequence sealed, the Indian group administration can afford to make few adjustments and provides alternatives to new gamers.

From his desires and motivation to receiving #WorkforceIndia cap from @imVkohli! 🧢 👍@HoodaOnHearth shares all of it on this… https://t.co/jDAx8bK3KO — BCCI (@BCCI) 1644467400000

So, both left-arm orthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who’s making a comeback after recovering from an damage, or younger leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi may get a look-in.

This implies that both Yuzvendra Chahal or Washington Sundar may very well be rested to make means for one among their teammates.

Also, Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan has been ready within the wings, and the group administration may also give him a recreation.

With pacer Prasidh Krishna taking 4 wickets in a wonderful second recreation and Shardul Thakur additionally among the many wickets, it’s extremely unlikely that the duo can be dropped.

So if Avesh is included, most likely Mohammed Siraj must make means.

Meanwhile, the West Indies, who’ve already conceded the sequence, can be trying to put up an improvised present with the bat and regain some misplaced floor.

The second ODI was the eleventh time within the final 17 video games that the West Indies have did not bat their quota of fifty overs.

Their batters, together with skipper Kieron Pollard and senior all-rounder Jason Holder, should put a prize on their wickets.

Apart from the duo of Pollard and Holder, the likes of Shai Hope, Brandon King and the swashbuckling Nicolas Pooran, would even be trying to dig deep and get some runs beneath their belt.

On the bowling entrance, West Indies did properly to limit India within the second ODI and would need to proceed from the place they left.

Pacers Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith hit the best size, however the function of spinners Fabian Allen and Akeal Hosein can be essential from the guests’ standpoint.

Teams (From):

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr