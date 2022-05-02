3rd shooting near youth sports field in 7 days leaves several hurt

At least three folks had been injured Sunday when gunfire erupted close to a center faculty athletic subject in Virginia, marking the third time in seven days {that a} taking pictures has occurred close to youth sports activities services throughout the nation.

The newest incident unfolded Sunday morning close to Benton Middle School in Manassas, Virginia, about 30 miles southwest of Alexandria, in keeping with the Prince William County Police Department.

Police stated a youth flag soccer recreation was occurring when the gunfire erupted. The circumstances of the taking pictures are below investigation.

Three gunshot victims had been taken to space hospitals, however their ages and circumstances weren’t instantly launched.

No arrests had been reported, however police stated officers had secured the scene.

Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega launched a press release on Facebook saying her workplace was monitoring the state of affairs intently.

“For those who reside near Benton Middle School, please stay in your homes until we have further updates,” Vega stated in her assertion.

The taking pictures got here simply three days after practically two dozen pictures had been fired close to a highschool baseball recreation in Chicago, prompting gamers on the sphere to drop to the bottom and others to dive for canopy. The taking pictures occurred simply after 5 p.m. on Friday throughout a freshman baseball recreation between St. Rita High School and Marmion Academy.

No one was injured in that taking pictures, and police stated they think the gunfire got here from a McDonald’s throughout the road from the athletic subject the place gunmen had been firing at a shifting automotive, in keeping with the Chicago Police Department.

On April 25, a barrage of gunfire interrupted a youth league baseball recreation in North Charleston, South Carolina. Dozens of pictures had been fired close to Pepperhill Park, police stated.

Cell telephone video confirmed gamers on the sphere diving to the bottom and their teammates, coaches and spectators in search of cowl.

The North Charleston Police stated nobody was injured within the taking pictures. No arrests have been made.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey introduced a $10,000 reward for data resulting in the arrests of these accountable for the taking pictures.

“It destroyed the hearts of a lot of people: mothers, fathers, children out here participating in sports within our city,” Summey stated at a information convention final week. “We will not tolerate this behavior, and we will not allow this behavior to carry forward.”

Gun violence prevention group Everytown launched a report final yr displaying that between Aug. 20 and Sept. 25, 2021, at the very least 22 incidents involving weapons occurred at soccer video games, soccer matches and Little League video games in 14 states. Some incidents turned lethal, together with a university soccer recreation in Durham, North Carolina, on Sept. 18, the place police stated two folks had been fatally shot.