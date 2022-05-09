4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman and Nicobar’s Campbell Bay

An earthquake hit Andaman and Nicobar islands (Representational)

Andaman and Nicobar:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday, mentioned the National Center for Seismology.

“An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at around 1:11 am, 85km NNE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island today,” mentioned National Center for Seismology.

Further particulars are awaited.

