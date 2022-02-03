4 Charged In ‘The Wire’ Star Michael K Williams’ Death Due To Overdose

“The Wire” actor Michael Ok. Williams starred as Omar Little within the sequence. (File)

New York:

New York prosecutors stated Wednesday they’d charged 4 males in relation to the drug overdose demise of “The Wire” actor Michael Ok. Williams.

Williams, who starred as Omar Little within the extensively acclaimed tv sequence, died of an unintentional drug overdose in September.

The 54-year-old, who performed the enduring Baltimore stick-up man within the groundbreaking present, was discovered lifeless in his condo in New York.

The males have been charged with conspiracy to distribute the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York stated in an announcement.

The prosecutor named the boys as Irvin Cartagena, Hector Robles, Luis Cruz and Carlos Macci.

Cartagena allegedly bought the lethal dose, stated legal professional Damian Williams. He faces a compulsory minimal sentence of 20 years in jail and a most sentence of life if convicted.

The Emmy-nominated actor died from “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” New York’s chief medical expert dominated.

Williams had been hailed for his function in “The Wire,” by which he performed a homosexual armed robber who specialised in holding up drug sellers.

He was additionally well-known for the function of Albert ‘Chalky’ White on the HBO sequence “Boardwalk Empire.”

The actor had spoken brazenly of his previous struggles with drug dependancy and had instructed US media that he had spent a lot of his earnings from “The Wire” on narcotics.

