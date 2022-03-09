4 dead when SUV hits freight train in suburban Chicago

Authorities say 4 folks died in a south Chicago suburb when an SUV hit the final rail automotive of a transferring freight practice at a crossing and caught fireplace

HARVEY, Ill. — Four folks died early Wednesday in a south Chicago suburb when an SUV hit the final rail automotive of a transferring freight practice at a crossing and caught fireplace, officers stated.

The Dodge Durango struck the CSX practice about 2 a.m. at a crossing on the east facet of Harvey, a south suburban neighborhood, killing the automobile’s 4 occupants, stated Jason Baumann, a spokesman for town of Harvey.

“It drove into the freight practice,” he stated, including that the crash stays underneath investigation.

Baumann said the bodies of the four people were removed from the SUV and would be identified by the coroner.

CSX said in a statement that the vehicle carrying four people collided with the last rail car of a moving CSX train that consisted of three locomotives and 47 rail cars.

“There were no injuries to the train crew. CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work to support local law enforcement as they investigate,” the corporate assertion added.

He stated emergency crews in Phoenix, a Cook County village simply east of Harvey, had been alerted by a passerby {that a} automobile was on fireplace. He stated it wasn’t clear if that particular person had witnessed the crash or had solely seen the burning SUV following the influence.

Baumann stated it wasn’t instantly clear whether or not or the place the practice stopped after the collision, however when he arrived on the crash scene about 4 a.m. there was no practice on the crossing and CSX staff had been changing crossing gates on the scene.