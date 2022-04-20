4 decomposed bodies found in North West mine shaft, 77 trapped illegal miners arrested | News24

77 unlawful miners have been arrested and 4 decomposed our bodies have additionally been retrieved contained in the mine Shaft in Potchefstroom.

Of the 77 suspects arrested, 60 are from Lesotho, 13 from Mozambique and 4 are Zimbabwean nationals.

The accused are going through three prices and appeared in court docket on Tuesday.

According to the police, the “manager” for the unlawful miners – who’re all believed to be unlawful immigrants – contacted legislation enforcement officers to help the accused who have been ravenous contained in the mine shaft after being trapped for a number of days.

The “manager” was not with the unlawful miners on the time. They known as him for help and he knowledgeable the police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone stated the accused handed the our bodies over to officers on Friday and so they have been at the moment being assessed for identification.

He added the arrests have been because of an effort to clamp down on unlawful mining operations by a multidisciplinary crew comprising the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Illicit Mining Team, Orkney seen policing and detectives in addition to a mining rescue crew.

“Four decomposed bodies were brought up by the illegal miners on Friday, 15 April 2022. Of the 77 arrested illegal miners who were all medically examined, 60 are from Lesotho, 13 from Mozambique and four are Zimbabwean nationals.

“Formal identification technique of the 4 our bodies is underway,” Mokgwabone said.

He added the suspects appeared in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

